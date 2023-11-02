Longhorns Daily News: Texas F Kadin Shedrick clears knee injury: I want to ‘win and compete for a national championship’

Days ahead of the 2023-2024 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball tipoff, forward Kadin Shedrick has been medically cleared of a knee injury he sustained last season.

“The goal is to be out there Monday,” Shedrick said, according to Inside Texas.

“We’ll see how this week go. But today was my first time was getting up and down, and I’m feeling good.”

“I didn’t want to go from one winning program to a mediocre program,” Shedrick later added. “I wanted to come and win and compete for a national championship.”

