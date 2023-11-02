Four-star PF Nic Codie commits to Texas

We got action on the hoops recruiting front! While everyone has been focused on the Texas Longhorns on the gridiron, Texas basketball head coach Rodney Terry got good news on Thursday evening from the recruiting trail.

Carrolton Newman Smith four-star power forward Nic Codie announced his commitment to Texas over Auburn, Houston, LSU, and Miami, giving the Longhorns their second Top-50 commitment for the 2024 recruiting class.

NEWS: Nic Codie, the No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to Texas.



The 6-8 PF chose the Longhorns over Houston, Auburn, Miami, and others.



“Why not be great in your home state?”



Story: https://t.co/FM6rAFRtXs pic.twitter.com/yoCuDAs2Iv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 2, 2023

Codie joins four-star shooting guard Cam Scott in the Longhorn recruiting class that is currently ranked 21st in the country. Codie was named the District 9-5A MVP in 2022 after averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game.

With Codie now in the fold, the Longhorn staff will continue full steam ahead in recruiting consensus five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, as they go head to head with in-state rival Baylor for his services. Johnson is ranked fourth overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and would be a huge statement if the Terry and the staff can land his pledge and signature.