Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB transfer add Max Abmas lands on NABC Division I Player of the Year preseason watch list

As the prized add via the NCAA transfer portal this past offseason, Texas Longhorns men’s basketball star Max Abmas is meeting the court this season amidst high expectations for the former Oral Roberts player. Texas fans aren’t alone in setting the bar ambitiously for Abmas.

In fact, Abmas was recently named to the watch list for the NABC Division I Player of the Year Award.

NEW — No. 18 Texas guard Max Abmas named to NABC Division I Player of the Year preseason watch list



STORY, by @justinwells2424: https://t.co/TRlhsiSulx (FREE) #HookEm @maxabmas pic.twitter.com/EAFwToWncb — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 2, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Former Texas star Colt McCoy sits at a life, career crossroads

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian calls out offensive line before Kansas State test

Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian: Too early for Texas football team to worry about CFP

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s the biggest key to Texas beating Kansas State?

247Sports: Why prized Texas transfer Max Abmas wants even more after March Madness fame

247Sports: With the ‘Big Noon’ spotlight, several Longhorns have to rise to the occasion against Kansas State

Inside Texas: Several Longhorns, including three freshmen, have proven to be valuable via their special teams efforts

Inside Texas: Anthony Hill Jr., DJ Campbell, Jonathon Brooks lauded by Steve Sarkisian as team’s most improved players

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas gets commitment from 4-star PF Nic Codie

Reacts Survey: Grade Maalik Murphy’s performance vs BYU

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: VIP intel on remaining Texas basketball targets in 2024

247Sports: TXHSFB Week 11 prospect preview: Lancaster-Lufkin

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest 2024 news, Texas-Kansas State visitor list

Inside Texas: Five most important recruits down the stretch for Texas

Inside Texas: Five November recruiting storylines to follow for Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State

247Sports: Morning Brew: A rough day at Kansas State didn’t stop Ricky Williams from winning the Heisman 25 years ago

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Texas vs. Kansas State predictions, key matchups, Big 12 title race, and more

Inside Texas: Team information and notes ahead of Texas vs. Kansas State

Our Daily Bears: Baylor Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Preview: Bigs

Frogs O’ War: Quick Thoughts: TCU football 28, Texas Tech 35

Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU suffers first loss against Texas Tech since 2018

The Smoking Musket: New football schedule highlights the need of good non-conference games

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2023 Iowa State Football Preview: Kansas

Wide Right & Natty Lite: A totally objective and highly correlative look at Iowa State’s season openers and how they projected each basketball season

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Preview: Iowa State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Bryce Young turns a corner, the Cowboys’ new defensive star, and more

SB Nation: The Raiders are having a great time after Josh McDaniels was fired

SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama arrives in his fifth NBA game, and the league will never be the same

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND