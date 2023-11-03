Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB transfer add Max Abmas lands on NABC Division I Player of the Year preseason watch list

As the prized add via the NCAA transfer portal this past offseason, Texas Longhorns men’s basketball star Max Abmas is meeting the court this season amidst high expectations for the former Oral Roberts player. Texas fans aren’t alone in setting the bar ambitiously for Abmas.
In fact, Abmas was recently named to the watch list for the NABC Division I Player of the Year Award.
NEW — No. 18 Texas guard Max Abmas named to NABC Division I Player of the Year preseason watch list— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 2, 2023
STORY, by @justinwells2424: https://t.co/TRlhsiSulx (FREE) #HookEm @maxabmas pic.twitter.com/EAFwToWncb
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Former Texas star Colt McCoy sits at a life, career crossroads
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian calls out offensive line before Kansas State test
Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian: Too early for Texas football team to worry about CFP
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s the biggest key to Texas beating Kansas State?
247Sports: Why prized Texas transfer Max Abmas wants even more after March Madness fame
247Sports: With the ‘Big Noon’ spotlight, several Longhorns have to rise to the occasion against Kansas State
Inside Texas: Several Longhorns, including three freshmen, have proven to be valuable via their special teams efforts
Inside Texas: Anthony Hill Jr., DJ Campbell, Jonathon Brooks lauded by Steve Sarkisian as team’s most improved players
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas gets commitment from 4-star PF Nic Codie
Reacts Survey: Grade Maalik Murphy’s performance vs BYU
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: VIP intel on remaining Texas basketball targets in 2024
247Sports: TXHSFB Week 11 prospect preview: Lancaster-Lufkin
Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest 2024 news, Texas-Kansas State visitor list
Inside Texas: Five most important recruits down the stretch for Texas
Inside Texas: Five November recruiting storylines to follow for Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State
247Sports: Morning Brew: A rough day at Kansas State didn’t stop Ricky Williams from winning the Heisman 25 years ago
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Texas vs. Kansas State predictions, key matchups, Big 12 title race, and more
Inside Texas: Team information and notes ahead of Texas vs. Kansas State
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Preview: Bigs
Frogs O’ War: Quick Thoughts: TCU football 28, Texas Tech 35
Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU suffers first loss against Texas Tech since 2018
The Smoking Musket: New football schedule highlights the need of good non-conference games
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2023 Iowa State Football Preview: Kansas
Wide Right & Natty Lite: A totally objective and highly correlative look at Iowa State’s season openers and how they projected each basketball season
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Preview: Iowa State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Bryce Young turns a corner, the Cowboys’ new defensive star, and more
SB Nation: The Raiders are having a great time after Josh McDaniels was fired
SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama arrives in his fifth NBA game, and the league will never be the same
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the West Virginia Mountaineers last night. The Longhorns will return to the court tonight to face the Mountaineers again. Tune in at 4pm Central.
Runnin it back #HookEm pic.twitter.com/iaf8S2iAtC— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 3, 2023
Loading comments...