Reacts Results: Texas fans give Maalik Murphy more than a passing grade in win over BYU

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In his first career collegiate start, Texas fans were impressed in Maalik Murphy’s performance against BYU - giving him a B grade in our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey.

The rest of the majority gave him a less-than-stellar “C” grade, which was good enough for me if I was taking math in high school. Either way, Texas fans hope for less than two turnovers from Murphy against Kansas State.

Speaking of the No. 23 Wildcats, they opened as a 5-point underdog to the Longhorns and most of our surveyors are saying to take Texas.

The Longhorns are an even 4-4 against the spread this year, with a 2-2 record ATS at home.