How to watch No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns continue their attempt to prove themselves worthy of not just a berth in the Big 12 Championship game, but a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Standing in their way is the high-powered offense of the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats, who have recovered from a slow start and are coming off of two dominant performances as they head to Austin. A two-quarterback system is getting the job done for them, with Will Howard and Avery Johnson splitting time and keeping the offense on pace and moving forward. They dominated the Houston Cougars 41-0 and come to Austin with hopes of avenging last year’s loss at the hands of the Longhorns.

Texas will once again be without quarterback Quinn Ewers, with Maalik Murphy taking the helm once again after a slow start a week ago. Once he found his rhythm, and Texas had a comfortable lead, he settled in and operated the offense well, with a big help from the running backs and special teams.

As the resident Jonathon Brooks stan it pains me to say no, but that’s not a slight at Jonathon Brooks. One of the biggest questions going into the year for Texas is how to replace Bijan and Roschon and at this point in the year, Brooks is outpacing what Bijan did a year ago. Brooks absolutely deserves to be named among the incredible backs that have come through RBU and I always have trouble deciding who my No. 4 is – alongside Earl, Ricky, and Ced – but I can’t see putting him above guys like Bijan, D’Onta, Jamaal, Gilbert, or Leaks. At least not yet. If he comes back another year and does it again, we can have the conversation.

As Kansas State hopes to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, and Texas hopes to remain in the CFP discussion, this game will have serious implications for both teams moving forward. If the Wildcats wish to snap the six-game losing streak they currently hold against the Longhorns, their physicality and running game will be the answer.

Injury report:

Senior CB Ryan Watts (hamstring)— probable

Senior S Jalen Catalon (leg) — week-to-week

Senior LB Jett Bush (knee) — available

Senior DT Alfred Collins (undisclosed)— available

Junior QB Quinn Ewers (shoulder) — week-to-week

Sophomore DE Ethan Burke (knee) — week-to-week

Sophomore OL Cole Hutson (knee) — available

How to watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 4-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 81 degrees, wind SSE 7 mph, 24-percent chance of rain

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.