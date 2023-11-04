Game time, TV, odds set for No. 7 Texas at TCU

Update (Sunday, 2:23 PM): The game time kickoff has been set for 6:30 p.m. Central. The early odds for Saturday’s matchup in Fort Worth have the Longhorns as a 10.5 point favorite over the Horned Frogs according to DraftKings.*

Six days after the Nov. 11 matchup between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs was designated as a six-day selection, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday evening that the game time at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is still not entirely determined?

The week 11 game times and TV designations are here for 11/11. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/CWMtMbcXn2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 5, 2023

The kickoff will happen on ABC at either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Central, apparently, with no indication about when that actual determination will happen. Still waiting for more clarification there, but suffice it to say that the determination determined on Monday was just one determination on the way to another determination before the final determination.

What is certain is that the Longhorns are now in a two-way tie with the Cowboys atop the Big 12 standings thanks to a host of results on Saturday — Texas beating No. 23 Kansas State in a 33-30 overtime thriller, Oklahoma State closing out the Bedlam rivalry with a 27-24 classic over Oklahoma, and No. 21 Kansas moving Iowa State off its tie for first place in a 28-21 win.

So the Longhorns and Cowboys control their respective conference destinies with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, TCU is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play following Thursday’s 35-28 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

In the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns are 64-28-1 with a 28-12 advantage on the road in Fort Worth. Texas won the last game at Amon Carter between the two programs, a 32-27 win in 2021 behind 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Bijan Robinson. Last year, in a matchup of the No. 24 Longhorns and the No. 2 Horned Frogs, Texas fell 17-10 in an anemic offensive performance.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.