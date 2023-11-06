Notes from the Texas basketball availability ahead of season opener

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry and senior forward Kadin Shedrick met with the media ahead of Monday’s season opener against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Moody Center.

Kadin Shedrick cleared for action

Graduate transfer Kadin Shedrick was cleared earlier last week and hopes to suit up for the season opener. Shedrick transferred from Virginia, where he played in 76 career games. During his press conference from this past week, Shedrick announced his return.

“I got fully cleared to start going up and down yesterday so the goal is to be out there Monday. I’m feeling good. I was ecstatic.”

The 6’11 forward should provide Texas with much-needed depth in the frontcourt and projects as a starter until the return of senior Dylan Disu, who remains out with an injury, making Shedrick’s return a huge win for the program early in the year.

Terry expressed how big this is for the Texas team.

“We’re really excited about Kadin being back,” said Terry. “Kadin is an older player that brings a wealth of experiences, some at the highest levels. He’s a guy that can communicate. We expect him to be a guy that talks a lot out there especially on defense. He’s like an air traffic controller.”

Dylan Disu making progress but still recovering from foot injury

Disu remains sidelined by a foot injury. Terry tempered expectations and stressed the long-term health of Disu.

“With Dylan, it’s going to be a little bit of a long process. Any time you’re dealing with the foot, it’s a real delicate situation. When the opportunity presents itself for him to get back out there, that’s when we’ll put them out there but we are playing the long game with him because we need him for the whole remainder of the season.”

Terry did comment that Disu is getting healthier.

“He’s making really good progress.”

Disu returning to the floor will be a significant moment for the Longhorns after starting 36 games last season and leading the team in blocks. He was second in rebounding and fifth in scoring.

Terry looking to establish identity

Terry mentioned that games early in the year are about establishing an identity as a team. With a new roster, the early part of the season sets the tone for what this team looks to do. Terry spoke on some of the identities the team is trying to establish

“We strive really hard to be a team that plays really hard on defense. We try to play unselfish and move the ball. And pulling for teammates. Trying to be great teammate.”

Chris Johnson battling ankle injury

Freshman guard Chris Johnson is battling an ankle injury. The No. 44-ranked recruit by ESPN turned an ankle in the exhibition game against St. Edward’s last week and has been undergoing rehab with the training staff. A timeline for his return hasn’t been announced.