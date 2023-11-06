WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns survived a late-game meltdown against the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats to remain in the chase for the Big 12 championship and a CFP berth.

Next up for Texas are the TCU Horned Frogs, a team that has dominated the matchup since joining the Big 12, including an ugly loss for the Longhorns a year ago. But Sonny Dykes’s team looks night-and-day different than the unit that went to the CFP a year ago, currently fighting for bowl eligibility.

Texas is hoping to take advantage of a down year from the Horned Frogs and close the lopsided Big 12 rivalry with a win. Leading the charge is redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy, who is coming off of two performances that featured mistakes emblematic of a quarterback making his second career start.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media ahead of the TCU matchup.