Game time, TV set for No. 7 Texas at Iowa State

When the No. 7 Texas Longhorns travel to Ames on Nov. 18, kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Central on FOX, the Big 12 announced on Monday, the only game among the seven conference matchups that isn’t a six-day selection.

It’s the 21st matchup in the all-time series between the Longhorns and the Cyclones and the 10th meeting between the two programs in Ames. Texas holds a 15-5 advantage, including 6-3 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Last year, the Horns came away with a 24-21 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium thanks to a forced fumble by safety Anthony Cook at the Texas 28-yard line recovered by linebacker Jaylan Ford as Iowa State was driving to take the lead.

The victory broke a three-game losing streak to the Cyclones after winning only two of the first 16 matchups with the Longhorns. Iowa State didn’t notch its first win in the series until 2010.

Texas is currently 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 play following Saturday’s 33-30 overtime victory over No. 23 Kansas State while Iowa State is 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference after a 28-21 loss to No. 21 Kansas in Ames.

The Longhorns face off against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth this weekend and the Cyclones travel to Provo to play the Cougars.