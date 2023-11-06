Texas QB Quinn Ewers moved from ‘week to week’ to ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is now listed by head coach Steve Sarkisian as “day to day” instead of “week to week” with the AC sprain in his throwing shoulder that caused him to leave the win over the Houston Cougars last month and miss the ensuing two games.

Ewers did not dress for Saturday’s overtime win over No. 23 Kansas State, but has started throwing.

“He started to throw a little bit last week and he threw again today,” said Sarkisian. “To me it’s more day to day at this point where a few weeks ago couple weeks ago it was kind of week to week. Today’s more day to day and I’ve got to continue to see how he feels... I can give my assessment on the capability to operate our offense, but ultimately, how does he feel? And so we’ll navigate that this week.”

The progress of Ewers isn’t the only positive development for Texas on the injury front — Sarkisian said that the entire team practiced on Monday even though senior right tackle Christian Jones dressed but didn’t play on Saturday and senior safety Kitan Crawford didn’t dress, along with fellow senior safety Jalen Catalon. Sophomore right tackle Kelvin Banks also practice after suffering an injury making a tackle on an interception and briefly leaving the game, as did senior cornerback Ryan Watts.

“I think the thing that was probably the most encouraging thing for me today — everybody practiced,” said Sarkisian “That was awesome. We’ve gone about a month now or so where certain guys have been out, certain guys have been limited. The beauty of today’s practice, everybody was out there.”

But the availability on Monday doesn’t necessarily mean that all those players will be available on Saturday in Fort Worth against TCU.

“Naturally, as the week goes on, we’re gonna have to monitor all these guys and figure out, who can really contribute to the game and then how much and what does that going to look like? But for a Monday, for them all to be out there today was really, really encouraging for me.”