Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Bert Auburn earn weekly Big 12 honors

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who joined Texas after two seasons with the championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, has proven a key piece of the Longhorns’ offseason this season. And after yet another impression performance this past weekend — this time, against the Kansas State Wildcats — Mitchell has been named the latest Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Adonai Mitchell • Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week!



@MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/6cP1ZHfHhP — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2023

Feel free to chew on this for a while, too.

Texas' Adonai Mitchell is the only P5 wide receiver with over 200 receiving yards and 3 touchdown catches in the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/WyoXehU47n — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 6, 2023

Making matters even juicier, Texas kicker Bert Auburn was also named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bert Auburn • Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week!



@bert_auburn1 pic.twitter.com/rDliUMWPTM — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men’s basketball preview: Breaking down the Longhorns’ schedule

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men’s basketball preview: Key transfers give Texas a new look

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ confidence man: Bert Auburn boots Kansas State for the win

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football notebook: DE Ethan Burke adds spark to defense in win

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Maalik Murphy’s up-and-down play has Texas’ eyes on Ewers

Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas-Kansas State: Longhorns overcome turnovers, escape with OT win

247Sports: Report Card: Where Texas stood out, came up short in overtime win over Kansas State

247Sports: Projecting Texas men’s basketball starting five for opener vs. Incarnate Word

Inside Texas: Max Abmas named to Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy preseason watch list

Inside Texas: Film room: After a tumultuous fourth quarter, the entire Texas defense did its job on the final play

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas QB Quinn Ewers moved from ‘week to week’ to ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury

Notes from the Texas basketball availability ahead of season opener

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State: Evaluating the four areas of emphasis for the Longhorns defense

Inside the Numbers: Rushing offense and defense big for Texas against KSU

No. 7 Texas 33, No. 23 Kansas State 30: Three things from Steve Sarkisian

No. 7 Texas 33, No. 23 Kansas State 30: Three things we learned

No. 7 Texas 33, No. 23 Kansas State 30: Five observations and Sunday chat

Game time, TV, odds set for No. 7 Texas at TCU

Game time, TV set for No. 7 Texas at Iowa State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Texas recruiting buzz across multiple classes

247Sports: Road Report: Notes from around the Lone Star State

247Sports: Recruits react to the Longhorns’ win over Kansas State

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: It’s flip season, latest on top targets, Tre Johnson decision in focus

Inside Texas: Riley Pettijohn gives Texas game day visit high marks

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: OSU has clear path to Big 12 Championship. Who might the Cowboys play?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How UT graded in its win over K-State

247Sports: Morning Brew: Maalik Murphy’s turnovers are a concern with Texas going on the road to TCU

Inside Texas: Yet again TCU demonstrates importance of understanding roster cycle

Our Daily Bears: Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Houston

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma loses to Oklahoma State, 27-24

The Smoking Musket: Soak It In: West Virginia reaches bowl eligibility, dominates BYU in Morgantown

The Smoking Musket: What I think as West Virginia dominates

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Kansas

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2023 Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Green Bay

Bring On The Cats: A Tale of Two Halves: Texas 33, K-State 30 (OT)

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas conquers Iowa State, 28-21

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Dolphins won’t be great until they can beat someone good

SB Nation: Why C.J. Stroud’s record-setting day against the Buccaneers should surprise nobody

SB Nation: The Bills are backsliding and now they’re just mid

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RIP to a Texas legend, former Texas men’s tennis coach Dave Snyder.

Although we celebrated great tennis today, it is also with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of our legendary coach Dave Snyder. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all he touched throughout his remarkable life and career. Thank you, coach.



https://t.co/l6oVAfc38n pic.twitter.com/jc48aU0aWJ — Texas Men's Tennis (@TexasMTN) November 6, 2023

Texas volleyball beat the West Virginia Mountaineers twice last week.

TIME CHANGE



See y'all at Gregory Gym on Saturday at 1 PM #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wOjuuybywi — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 6, 2023

Texas’ Jaylan Ford is now a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.