Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Bert Auburn earn weekly Big 12 honors

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who joined Texas after two seasons with the championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, has proven a key piece of the Longhorns’ offseason this season. And after yet another impression performance this past weekend — this time, against the Kansas State Wildcats — Mitchell has been named the latest Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Adonai Mitchell • Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week!— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2023
@MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/6cP1ZHfHhP
Feel free to chew on this for a while, too.
Texas' Adonai Mitchell is the only P5 wide receiver with over 200 receiving yards and 3 touchdown catches in the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/WyoXehU47n— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 6, 2023
Making matters even juicier, Texas kicker Bert Auburn was also named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Bert Auburn • Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week!— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2023
@bert_auburn1 pic.twitter.com/rDliUMWPTM
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- RIP to a Texas legend, former Texas men’s tennis coach Dave Snyder.
Although we celebrated great tennis today, it is also with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of our legendary coach Dave Snyder. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all he touched throughout his remarkable life and career. Thank you, coach.— Texas Men's Tennis (@TexasMTN) November 6, 2023
https://t.co/l6oVAfc38n pic.twitter.com/jc48aU0aWJ
- Texas volleyball beat the West Virginia Mountaineers twice last week.
TIME CHANGE— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 6, 2023
See y'all at Gregory Gym on Saturday at 1 PM #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wOjuuybywi
- Texas’ Jaylan Ford is now a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.
Jaylan Ford is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award!— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 6, 2023
The award recognizes the nation's best linebacker @Jaylanfxrd pic.twitter.com/3YPF2qT11E
