No. 18 Texas vs. Incarnate Word gamethread

The first full season under head coach Rodney Terry starts on Monday as the No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in Austin at the Moody Center. One of the names on the UIW roster surely looks familiar to the burnt orange faithful — freshman guard TJ Ford Jr., the son of the Longhorn legend and a freshman point guard who was ranked as a consensus two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Tip is at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.