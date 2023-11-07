TCU plans to start Josh Hoover at QB vs. Texas

For the fourth time this season, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns are expected to face a backup quarterback with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes revealing on Tuesday that redshirt freshman Josh Hoover is expected to start a fourth straight game on Saturday in Fort Worth with Chandler Morris still under evaluation.

Morris hasn’t played since leaving last month’s loss to Iowa State in the third quarter with a leg injury, affording to an opportunity to Hoover, a 6’1, 196-pounder from Rockwall who was ranked as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class before appearing in one game last season.

In relief of Morris, Hoover has been inconsistent, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over BYU and 353 yards in last week’s loss to Texas Tech, but completing only 53.5 percent of his passes in a blowout loss to Kansas State and throwing seven total interceptions to seven touchdown passes. With seven rushing yards this season on 11 attempts, Hoover isn’t a threat with his legs.

Texas previously faced backup quarterbacks in wins over Wyoming, Baylor, and Kansas.