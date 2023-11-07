Longhorns Daily News: For Texas football, TCU weekend matchup is like ‘another championship game’

Last season, the Texas Longhorns’ loss to TCU ended Texas’ Big 12 Championship hopes.

But the tables are seemingly turned as Texas takes on TCU in Fort Worth this weekend, as TCU – which reached the College Football Playoff championship game last year – as TCU approaches the matchup as underdogs to Texas.

Texas players – who aren’t taking the Horned Frogs lightly – feel so, too.

“It’s another championship game,” Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron said, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s going to be fun. We had our battles in the past, but those games don’t mean anything. It’s going to be a whole new game, a clean slate.”

“We know what happened [last year] when they came into our house and they got that game from us,” linebacker Jaylan Ford told SI. “It’s us wanting to go get our revenge kind of deal. We’re going on the road, but we’ve got the most respect for TCU. The further you get down the season, the harder the wins become.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Why the Arch Manning hype? Texas coach Steve Sarkisian explains

Austin American-Statesman: Golden, Sweat, Texas tackles are leading this play-making defense

Austin American-Statesman: What 3 things did we see by the Texas basketball team in the opener?

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian likens Longhorns defensive tackles to former first-round NFL draft picks

247Sports: Texas Football Notebook: Cam Williams’ first start, Sark’s assessment of K-State’s comeback and more

247Sports: Morning Brew: Last year’s loss to TCU serves as motivation for Texas offense

247Sports: Newcomers make immediate impact for No. 18 Texas in season-opening win over Incarnate Word, 88-56

Inside Texas: Ethan Burke’s emergence is one of the reasons Texas is a November contender

Inside Texas: Texas bringing a championship game mentality to Fort Worth while seeking revenge for 2022’s clunker vs. TCU

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 18 Texas vs. Incarnate Word final score: Longhorns blow out Cardinals in 88-56 victory

No. 18 Texas 88, UIW 56: Three lessons from the season-opening win

Texas QB Quinn Ewers shares song lyrics to IG story: ‘Turn me loose, set me free’

Steve Sarkisian lays out frustrations with Big 12 officiating

TCU plans to start Josh Hoover at QB vs. Texas

Sarkisian praises physicality, ‘dominant defensive line’ in win over No. 23 Kansas State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top247 TE target: ‘DKR is the place to be’

247Sports: Texas offer is ‘really big deal’ to Longhorns legacy Jalen Lott

247Sports: Following the Future: How Texas commits performed last week

247Sports: Watch: Top highlights from Texas commits last week

247Sports: Texas continues to impress elite in-state 2025 OT Michael Fasusi

247Sports: Five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime recaps USC trip, updates commitment status

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed scouting report on 2025 LB target Riley Pettijohn

Inside Texas: Assessing Texas’ offensive portal needs this offseason

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Latest from 2025, 2026 targets and new RPM

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 Industry Ranking four-star Emaree Winston feeling at home in Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Which Big 12 school has best men’s basketball/football coaching duo?

Inside Texas: TCU head coach Sonny Dykes on Texas: ‘I think they’re constructed the right way, built the right way’

Inside Texas: Deep diving the near debacle versus Kansas State

Our Daily Bears: Baylor men’s basketball ODB staff predictions

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: Peavy leads TCU to season-opening win over Southern

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State runs past Green Bay

Bring On The Cats: K-State men fall to no. 21 USC, 82-69

Black & Gold Banneret: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II, nation’s leading rusher, visits UCF Saturday

Black & Gold Banneret: Back-to-back games, back-to-back wins for UCF basketball

Vanquish The Foe: BYU blows out Houston Christian in season opener

Vanquish The Foe: 2024 3-star Guard Brooks Bahr commits to BYU

Vanquish The Foe: Jake Retzlaff makes BYU more diverse on and off the field

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: College basketball’s 25 best men’s teams, ranked and previewed by our experts

SB Nation: The Jets defense is incredible, but the offense is an inescapable black hole of mediocrity

SB Nation: Tiger Woods breaks silence on injury, still faces lingering issues

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND