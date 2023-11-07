Longhorns Daily News: For Texas football, TCU weekend matchup is like ‘another championship game’

Last season, the Texas Longhorns’ loss to TCU ended Texas’ Big 12 Championship hopes.
But the tables are seemingly turned as Texas takes on TCU in Fort Worth this weekend, as TCU – which reached the College Football Playoff championship game last year – as TCU approaches the matchup as underdogs to Texas.
Texas players – who aren’t taking the Horned Frogs lightly – feel so, too.
“It’s another championship game,” Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron said, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s going to be fun. We had our battles in the past, but those games don’t mean anything. It’s going to be a whole new game, a clean slate.”
“We know what happened [last year] when they came into our house and they got that game from us,” linebacker Jaylan Ford told SI. “It’s us wanting to go get our revenge kind of deal. We’re going on the road, but we’ve got the most respect for TCU. The further you get down the season, the harder the wins become.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball tips off against Southern tomorrow night at 7pm Central.
see you soon #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IIIqaTyxLS— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 6, 2023
