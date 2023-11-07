Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Vikings LB Jordan Hicks has been punishing this season

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 11 carries for 54 yards, as well as 2 receptions for 8 yards. Throughout his rookie season, Robinson’s usage has been up and down the further Atlanta gets down the regular season stretch. At least he has plenty of time to cheer from the bench.

Bijan Robinson is already one of the most likeable players in the #NFL



He’s mic’d up, and even though he doesn’t get the ball a ton, he’s constantly in good spirits and always hyping up his teammates. Love that.



He said “let’s go” at least 30 times pic.twitter.com/YtjHgEJ2cl — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 7, 2023

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Foreman, now a veteran with the Chicago Bears, is back in the saddle as a starter. He carried the rock 20 times for 83 yards. Foreman has mostly come alive again since a monster outing earlier this season.

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the lowly Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 2 carries for 6 yards. It was a quiet performance for the rookie.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney had 2 punt returns that resulted in 27 yards on return offense. He also grabbed 2 receptions for 10 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans. He recorded 2 receptions for 5 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Wiliams, OL: The former Longhorn started at Center for the Miami Dolphins.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Starting for the Houston Texans, Ridgeway logged 1 solo tackle.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 1 solo tackle and 1 tackle for loss.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman notched 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 quarterback hurry.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Finally, it was a massive day for the big Roach. The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end recorded 1 quarterback hurry.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 pass defended. Feared by offensive coordinators far and wide, Hicks continues his rake across the world’s most talented American gridiron players.

My goodness, what a rep from Ivan Pace Jr. on the Jordan Hicks sack. A 5'10", 230-pound missile who knocks both the C and RG to the ground.



He's 6th among all LBs in pass rush grade — as an undrafted rookie. pic.twitter.com/m7IqSpITNJ — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 6, 2023

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety had 2 tackles.

Quandre Diggs, DB: Starting at safety, the Seattle Seahawks racked up an impressive outing over the weekend. Altogether, he accounted for 6 tackles (5 solo) on the day.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back has put on a masterclass in defensive special teams throughout the NFL regular season. He recorded 3 special teams tackles in the Patriots’ latest face-off. Schooler is among the bright spots on a struggling New England team.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 7 punts on the afternoon for 320 yards, averaging about 42 yards per punt.

Cameron Dicker, K: Infamously known as “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers foot-man went 2-for-2, with 55 yards as his long. He also cleared 3-for-3 in PATs on the day.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the Longhorn legend and clutch-guy member of the Baltimore Ravens went 3-3 on fields goals, with a 45-yarder as his long, and 4-for-4 in PATs.