Longhorns Daily News: ESPN’s Rece Davis: ‘Texas is going to the College Football Playoff’

ESPN analysts like Rece Davis are feeling increasingly confident about the Texas Longhorns’ chances of securing the Big 12 Championship, as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“Texas is going to the College Football Playoff and I think they all but secured a spot. I know there’s there’s a very specific scenario that might keep them out, but I think they have basically secured a spot, because the last team that could beat them did not,” ESPN analyst Rece Davis said earlier this week, according to Inside Texas.

Davis added, “They survived a scare and everything has fallen in place now, because the remainder of their schedule, they’re incapable of beating them in my judgment, barring a a horrific performance from Texas. And then in the championship game, the teams that will likely be there – Oklahoma State most likely – I don’t think is suited to beat them, because you’re not going to run on them. So I think Texas had a gargantuan weekend and is really close, despite the one loss, to have having secured a spot in the CFP.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball takes on Southern tonight at 7pm Central.