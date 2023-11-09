Longhorns Daily News: Urban Meyer: Texas and other one-loss teams are CFP contenders

Urban Meyer has had a lot to say about the Texas Longhorns this season. He’s been among Texas’ leaders of the bandwagons as the Longhorns have (mostly) cruised to an 8-1 start.

And Texas, like other one-loss teams – notably, Alabama and Oregon – are as good as any of the College Football Playoff committee’s current top-four, Meyer said earlier this week.

“To say Alabama, Texas, and Oregon are not as good as anyone in the country right now — you’re mistaken,” Meyer said, according to On3. “Because you push play and you watch the film, the All-22 against who they play and the style of offense, defense, and the athletes on the field. Those three teams, to me, to say they’re not in the top four, you’re mistaken. At the end of the day, I think they will be.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Deja vu? Texas’ Quinn Ewers, LSU’s Jayden Daniels suffer vs. Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas is a heavy favorite at TCU, but history begs to differ

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 7 Longhorns take step closer to CFP with win over TCU?

247Sports: The Insider: Latest on Texas QB situation heading into TCU, early look at stay-or-go decisions and more

Inside Texas: Quinn Ewers returns and more Texas team notes ahead of the road trip to TCU

Inside Texas: Evidence of the 2023 team’s talent? A lot of Texas football players are national award candidates

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas QB Quinn Ewers to start at TCU

Another week of ups and downs for Texas QB Maalik Murphy

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: After signing three top recruits, Texas boasts the top class (for now)

Dallas Morning News: Texas signs state’s No. 1 boys basketball recruit but waits on decision from Tre Johnson

247Sports: Texas commit Michael Kern excited for ‘amazing opportunity’ at All-American Bowl

247Sports: Texas RB commit Jerrick Gibson added to the Polynesian Bowl roster

247Sports: Texas continues to impress 2026 RB Javian Osborne

247Sports: Film Room: Looking at the five newly-offered prospects from the last week

Inside Texas: What We’re Hearing: Texas recruiting intel from the road

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed scouting report on 2025 WR Andrew Marsh

Inside Texas: Texas commit, On3 four-star DL D’antre Robinson loves what he sees in Austin

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football still tops as Oklahoma State keeps climbing Big 12 poll

247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: A look at TCU with HornedFrogBlitz’ Jeremy Clark

Inside Texas: How Texas can storm Fort Worth

Our Daily Bears: Bears handle business vs John Brown, 96-70

Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU vs Texas

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Opportunity squandered

Vanquish The Foe: BYU basketball signs Brooks Bahr and Isaac Davis; could another be on the way?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: All 32 NFL teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances at midseason

SB Nation: Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected for the world’s softest taunting foul

SB Nation: Nikola Jokic is a work-life balance icon as an NBA mega star

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND