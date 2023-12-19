Updates on Texas players in the NCAA transfer portal: Kitan Crawford commits to Nevada

Since the NCAA transfer window opened in early December, 13 Texas Longhorns have entered the transfer portal. As of Jan. 19, 12 of those players have found new homes and the rest are actively looking for their next destination.

Here’s a look at where things stand with each of those 13 players.

S Kitan Crawford

[Update 1/19 1:19 p.m. Central]

Crawford committed to Nevada on Thursday, reuniting with former Texas co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jeff Choate.

[Update 1/13 4:24 p.m. Central]

After entering the portal on January 5, Crawford is reportedly taking his first known visit to Nevada, which is likely to land his services.

Source: Texas DB Kitan Crawford is on a visit to Nevada this weekend.



The former @TylerLionsFB four-star was one of the best special teamers in CFB the last few years. @InsideTexas #bEASTtexas pic.twitter.com/5VS3Csfix7 — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) January 13, 2024

S Jerrin Thompson

[Update 1/15 2:06 p.m. Central]

Following a visit to the Plains, Thompson committed to Auburn on Monday.

[Update 1/13 4:24 p.m. Central]

A portal entry on January 5, Thompson is taking visits to Auburn and Florida this weekend.

Texas transfer DB Jerrin Thompson locks in official visit to Auburn https://t.co/w0CljCVW2A — Auburn Live (@AuburnLiveOn3) January 12, 2024

Source: Texas S Jerrin Thompson will take a visit to Florida on Sunday.



The three-year starter in Austin would be a tremendous pickup for the Gators. @InsideTexas #bEASTtexas pic.twitter.com/MCr7BSLpUC — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) January 13, 2024

QB Charles Wright

[Update 1/13 3:15 p.m. Central]

Wright committed to Appalachian State on Saturday, where he’ll compete for the backup job behind returning starter Joey Aguilar, who has one season of eligibility remaining.

DT Trill Carter

[Update 1/8 2:05 p.m. Central]

After entering the transfer portal for the second time on Friday, Carter found his next destination quickly, signing with Auburn on Monday.

Officially an Auburn Tiger ✍️



→ @1trillcarter

Leesburg, Georgia

Defensive Line pic.twitter.com/gtHDN3iL1W — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 8, 2024

S Jalen Catalon

Ranked as the No. 10 safety in the portal by 247Sports, there isn’t any news yet about any visits or potential destinations for the graduate transfer, who has a significant injury history.

On Saturday, Catalon committed to UNLV, reuniting with Barry Odom, his offensive coordinator for three years at Arkansas, proving once again how important those connections are for players who enter the portal.

OL/DL Sawyer Goram-Welch

Goram-Welch practiced with the team through the College Football Playoffs, according to his announcement, while still looking for his next stop as a graduate transfer.

[Update 1/6 10:58 a.m. Central]

The destination for Goram-Welch is Coastal Carolina, where he’ll play for former Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

WR Isaiah Neyor

The Wyoming transfer is back in the portal after a knee injury in 2022 preseason camp derailed his career with Texas and limited him to one catch over two seasons.

Neyor took a visit to West Virginia before the dead period, so he has at least one Power Five option, but remains uncommitted.

[Update 1/3 2:55 p.m. Central]

Neyor is planning to take his second visit to Nebraska.

Texas WR Isaiah Neyor has scheduled a visit to #Nebraska for this upcoming weekend.



Would be a huge get for the #Huskers! pic.twitter.com/X4FvWOMPRX — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) January 3, 2024

[Update 1/5 10:45 p.m. Central]

Neyor is heading to Lincoln, where he’ll have a chance to team with Dylan Raiola, the nation’s No. 6 prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

QB Maalik Murphy

After helping the Longhorns make the College Football Playoffs by leading Texas to wins over BYU and Kansas State, Murphy made the difficult decision to enter the portal and leave the program before the College Football Playoffs, a decision that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not begrudge.

"I love Maalik to death. I loved the opportunity to coach him....wish nothing but the best of luck," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says of the decision by QB Maalik Murphy to transfer.@PeteThamel was 1st to report Murphy's intention to transfer. @khou pic.twitter.com/dqJuEwTeAc — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) December 14, 2023

Since entering the portal, Murphy was scheduled to visit Duke and South Carolina with the Blue Devils seemingly the favorite heading into an offseason with an open quarterback competition following the transfer of star quarterback Riley Leonard to the Fighting Irish.

[Update 12/22 11:15 p.m. Central]

Murphy is reportedly set to become a Blue Devil.

Sources: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has verbally committed to Duke. A formal announcement is expected soon. He’ll be immediately eligible with three years remaining, giving first-year coach Manny Diaz a key building block to start his tenure. pic.twitter.com/1EpDEXaj5q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2023

Murphy made it official on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman CB X’Avion Brice

The former consensus three-star prospect on Dec. 4 and announced his commitment to North Texas five days later, reuniting him with former Texas Director of High School Relations Chris Gilbert, now the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Mean Green for the last year.

Redshirt freshman S BJ Allen

The ties of Gilbert, the longtime Lancaster head coach, to players from the Metroplex paid off by landing a commitment from Allen, who won two state titles at Aledo.

Ranked as the No. 117 player and the No. 11 safety in the 2022 recruiting class, 247Sports had Allen as the No. 5 safety available in the portal, making his addition a significant coup for Gilbert and UNT — the Mean Green are bringing Allen in with the hopes he can be an instant-impact player.

WR Casey Cain

[Update: 12/20 12:10 p.m. Central]

The Louisiana product has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility and is expected to reunite with former Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion at UNLV.

Have placed a @247sports Crystal Ball prediction for UNLV to land Texas wide receiver transfer Casey Cain.



Made three starts at UT in 2022 and had 108 yards in a bowl matchup vs. Washington. Would reunite him with ex-Texas WR coach and current UNLV OC Brennan Marion.… pic.twitter.com/9Co8v2FoHJ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 20, 2023

[Update 12/21 7:37 p.m. Central]

It’s official, Cain is heading west to Sin City.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Wednesday that Cain is still practicing with the team.

S Larry Turner-Gooden

A consensus four-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Los Angeles, Turner-Gooden is headed back to California to play for San Jose State, but not before he finishes his Texas career in the College Football Playoffs.

DL Kristopher Ross

After leaving the program nearly two months ago, Ross officially entered the portal on Tuesday.