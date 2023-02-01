Podcast: Both basketball teams continue rising in conference title race

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns didn’t come out of Knoxville with the result they hoped, struggling to keep up with the post play of Tennessee as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The No. 4 team in the country boasts one of the most efficient defenses in modern college basketball and they managed to turn that into points against the Longhorns. However, the men rebounded quickly and kept their spot in the mix at the top of the Big 12 standings, knocking off No. 11 Baylor at home - coming away with a win over the Bears for the first time since 2019.

The ladies continued their march through conference play, knocking off the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Oklahoma Sooners and solidifying their place atop the Big 12 standings as they build momentum heading down the stretch. For their efforts, they finally break back into the Top 25, setting up another week of pivotal matchups.

