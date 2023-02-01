Longhorns Daily News: Conference officials working behind scenes to ensure clean exit for Texas, Oklahoma to SEC in 2024

The breakup was messy at first for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners after they jointly announced their departure from the Big 12 for the SEC way back in summer 2021.
But according to Inside Texas, conference officials are working to ensure that doesn’t happen again during the programs’ eventual departure, most likely in 2024 – a year early.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas football’s record vs. new Big 12 teams BYU, Houston
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12
Inside Texas: Defensive players who have left Texas via the transfer portal since 2021
Inside Texas: Joseph Ossai’s AFC Championship game performance was stirring and should be remembered for more than the end
Inside Texas: What’s the hardest stretch on Texas’ 2023 schedule?
Inside Texas: Texas state representative’s NIL bill would allow some high school athletes to profit
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Looking ahead for Texas football
Big 12 releases 2023 Texas conference schedule
Decision from 4-star S Warren Roberson will highlight quiet National Signing Day for Texas
Reacts Survey: Would you take back Rick Barnes?
Podcast: Both basketball teams continue rising in conference title race
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Dallas Morning News: National Signing Day: Texas high school signees, college football recruiting news and more
Dallas Morning News: SportsDayHS’ Class of 2024 Top 50: Meet the best football recruits in the Dallas area
247Sports: National Signing Day 2023: Live 247Sports coverage
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 RB Taylor Tatum
Inside Texas: Texas’ four most hard-fought recruiting battles in the 2023 cycle
Inside Texas: Texas expanding the national footprint under Sarkisian
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns late January recruiting offer round-up
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 football schedule 2023: Winners, losers and what to expect
247Sports: Texas Longhorns 2023 Big 12 schedule: A game-by-game look at conference play with schedule revealed
247Sports: Morning Brew: The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule finally being released
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech knows their dance partners at last
Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Recap: Special teams
Frogs O’ War: TCU 76, West Virginia 72: Don’t jump with Xavier Cork
Bring On The Cats: No. 7 K-State falls at No. 8 Kansas, 90-78
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Tom Brady announces his retirement, again
SB Nation: Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
SB Nation: Every NFL head coaching hire this year, graded
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Witt reportedly isn’t expected back until at least April.
'He wants to pitch': Texas outlines timeline for Tanner Witt's return from elbow surgery https://t.co/zKFYBOz5kc— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) February 1, 2023
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers tonight at 6pm Central.
ready to take on the Mountaineers https://t.co/ZGASO1VUtF#HookEm pic.twitter.com/1eU1eVkqJc— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 1, 2023
Loading comments...