Longhorns Daily News: Conference officials working behind scenes to ensure clean exit for Texas, Oklahoma to SEC in 2024

The breakup was messy at first for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners after they jointly announced their departure from the Big 12 for the SEC way back in summer 2021.

But according to Inside Texas, conference officials are working to ensure that doesn’t happen again during the programs’ eventual departure, most likely in 2024 – a year early.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football’s record vs. new Big 12 teams BYU, Houston

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12

Inside Texas: Defensive players who have left Texas via the transfer portal since 2021

Inside Texas: Joseph Ossai’s AFC Championship game performance was stirring and should be remembered for more than the end

Inside Texas: What’s the hardest stretch on Texas’ 2023 schedule?

Inside Texas: Texas state representative’s NIL bill would allow some high school athletes to profit

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Looking ahead for Texas football

Big 12 releases 2023 Texas conference schedule

Decision from 4-star S Warren Roberson will highlight quiet National Signing Day for Texas

Reacts Survey: Would you take back Rick Barnes?

Podcast: Both basketball teams continue rising in conference title race

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Dallas Morning News: National Signing Day: Texas high school signees, college football recruiting news and more

Dallas Morning News: SportsDayHS’ Class of 2024 Top 50: Meet the best football recruits in the Dallas area

247Sports: National Signing Day 2023: Live 247Sports coverage

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 RB Taylor Tatum

Inside Texas: Texas’ four most hard-fought recruiting battles in the 2023 cycle

Inside Texas: Texas expanding the national footprint under Sarkisian

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns late January recruiting offer round-up

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 football schedule 2023: Winners, losers and what to expect

247Sports: Texas Longhorns 2023 Big 12 schedule: A game-by-game look at conference play with schedule revealed

247Sports: Morning Brew: The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule finally being released

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech knows their dance partners at last

Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Recap: Special teams

Frogs O’ War: TCU 76, West Virginia 72: Don’t jump with Xavier Cork

Bring On The Cats: No. 7 K-State falls at No. 8 Kansas, 90-78

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Tom Brady announces his retirement, again

SB Nation: Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl

SB Nation: Every NFL head coaching hire this year, graded

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Witt reportedly isn’t expected back until at least April.

'He wants to pitch': Texas outlines timeline for Tanner Witt's return from elbow surgery https://t.co/zKFYBOz5kc — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) February 1, 2023