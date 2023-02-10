Longhorns Daily News: Join us in saying goodbye to Texas’ Quinn Ewers’ mullet

It was so young, so vulnerable to the world. It was an iconic mullet.
But now it’s gone.
Texas Longhorns rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers cut off his mullet earlier this week. It’s been a tough pill to swallow for those of us with native Texas roots.
RIP, bleached-blonde mullet.
Y’all my baby nephew cut his mullet off…lil Quintin Quintavious Ewers!!! @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/l7zLRy0yAs— Kyrah McCowan (@KyrahMac1) February 9, 2023
- Texas men’s basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry is indeed getting paid.
Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.https://t.co/irEr4PBWg0— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) February 9, 2023
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at 11am Central.
Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team for our guy Marcus Carr pic.twitter.com/qc4q9Y34Xg— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 9, 2023
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 4pm Central.
Horns check in at 12 in the first NCAA committee top 16 reveal. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cyVFz6gPJ8— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 10, 2023
