Longhorns Daily News: Join us in saying goodbye to Texas’ Quinn Ewers’ mullet

It was so young, so vulnerable to the world. It was an iconic mullet.

But now it’s gone.

Texas Longhorns rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers cut off his mullet earlier this week. It’s been a tough pill to swallow for those of us with native Texas roots.

RIP, bleached-blonde mullet.

Y’all my baby nephew cut his mullet off…lil Quintin Quintavious Ewers!!! @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/l7zLRy0yAs — Kyrah McCowan (@KyrahMac1) February 9, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Cost for Texas, Oklahoma to leave Big 12 early for SEC is $100 million

Austin American-Statesman: As season begins, five things to know about Texas softball in 2023

Austin American-Statesman: Texas guard Marcus Carr earns more national recognition

Dallas Morning News: Texas QB outlook for 2023: Will Arch Manning challenge Quinn Ewers for starting spot?

Inside Texas: Notes on the 2024 move to the SEC

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas and Oklahoma reach agreement to leave Big 12 for SEC a year early

Texas reportedly alters Michigan home-and-home series to facilitate Big 12 exit

4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: It started with a text: How Texas wooed transfer pitcher Mac Morgan

247Sports: The Huddle: Friday recruiting notes

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest RB recruiting, Texas takes for 2024, and 2025 prospects like SEC move

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns offer IMG Academy DL Jayden Jackson

Inside Texas: Red Oak’s Taz Williams and Kamauryn Morgan squarely on the Texas radar

Inside Texas: 2025 rising prospect Jonah Williams talks new Texas offer

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Two Red Raiders will have the chance to impress the scouts in Indy

Viva the Matadors: The Morning After: Texas Tech falls to Oklahoma State in a heartbreaker

Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Baseball Preview: Pitchers

Frogs O’ War: Class of 2023 kicker Caleb Sempebwa commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: What we’ve learned from OU’s transfer activity

The Smoking Musket: Geno Smith wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why Patrick Mahomes fell in the 2017 NFL Draft

SB Nation: The Pro Football Hall of Fame still has a wide receiver problem

SB Nation: The path to victory for both the Eagles and Chiefs in the Super Bowl

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry is indeed getting paid.

Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.https://t.co/irEr4PBWg0 — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) February 9, 2023

Texas men’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at 11am Central.

Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team for our guy Marcus Carr pic.twitter.com/qc4q9Y34Xg — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 9, 2023

Texas women’s basketball takes on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 4pm Central.