No. 5 Texas hosts West Virginia on Saturday

With a chance to sweep the regular-season series, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at the Moody Center as acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team tries to remain atop the Big 12 standings.

Texas is currently 5-0 against the bottom four teams in the conference with games remaining at home against Oklahoma and on the road against Texas Tech in addition to Saturday’s game in Austin. Maintaining that perfect mark may be key to winning the league with road games against Baylor and TCU still looming in addition to home games against Kansas and Iowa State.

West Virginia enters Saturday’s matchup with four wins in the last five games after falling to Texas 69-61 in Morgantown three weeks ago following a 1-5 start in conference play. During that stretch, head coach Bob Huggins and his team have notched wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Iowa State. Notably, three of those wins were at home, with the road win coming against a cellar-dwelling Red Raiders team with a 1-10 conference record — the Mountaineers are only 2-5 on the road this season.

Guard Marcus Carr led the way for the Longhorns in Morgantown, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting to held Texas overcome a two-point halftime deficit. West Virginia failed to keep Carr from driving to his dominant right hand and were careless with the basketball, turning it over 20 times, many of them unforced. Shooting 47.3 percent overall helped the Horns overcome poor shooting from beyond the arc, making only 3of-13 attempts, and receiving only two points from forward Timmy Allen, who missed all five shot attempts.

On Saturday, Allen only needs to score one point to reach the 2,000-point plateau for his career.

Texas has won five of the last six and eight of the last 10 meetings against West Virginia.

How to watch

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Longhorns IMG Radio Network

Livestream: WatchESPN