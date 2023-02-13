 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Will the Texas, Texas A&M football rivalry finally return in 2024?

Plus: Back at it for Texas basketball

By Xander Peters
Texas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns, alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, are set to join the SEC in 2024.

But while we anticipate the Texas and Oklahoma rivalry to continue seamlessly – after all, that was part of the value for the SEC in their additions – when we the Longhorns once again take on the Texas A&M Aggies?

It’s a question that still lacks an answer. But even Aggies are excited:

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas women’s basketball beat the TCU Horned Frogs over the weekend. The ladies are back at it later tonight, too. This time, against the Iowa State Cyclones at 6pm Central.
  • Texas men’s basketball takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 8pm Central.

