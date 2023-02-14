Longhorns Daily News: Consider the pot stirred as Texas’ Steve Sarkisian lands on coaching hot seat list

Despite signing one of the top 2023 recruiting classes in the nation, including no. 1 overall recruit and legacy quarterback family heir Arch Manning, ESPN has decided to stir the pot and include Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on its coaching hot seat list.

From ESPN: “Sarkisian is 13-12 at Texas, continuing a head-coaching tenure — no 10-win seasons, only one nine-win season — that hasn’t come close to what he accomplished as a coordinator. He’s signed through 2026 and would be owed $12.6 million if fired this year, but Texas has the funds if the team backslides this fall. The arrival of decorated quarterback recruit Arch Manning helps Sarkisian’s chances of coaching in 2024. What could hurt him: two attractive replacement candidates within the state in Sonny Dykes, who just took TCU to the national title game, and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor.”

Texas men’s basketball was ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Poll.

Texas women’s basketball fell to the Iowa State Cyclones last night.