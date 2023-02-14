Texas offers 2024 RB Kedren Young

Lufkin running back Kedren Young is officially on the Texas Longhorns recruiting radar — on Tuesday, Young announced that Texas had extended an offer to him and entered the mix for his services.

Young is a bit of a new face for recruiting services at this point in the cycle, but he is becoming well known amongst college coaches making their way through East Texas.

Young’s stock has been taking off, as he is now up to 18 reported offers following the Longhorns enter the race. Since the beginning of the year, Young has received offers from Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas State, and Tulane.

In other words, business has been booming for Mr. Young. While Young is currently unranked by services, that likely will be changing in short order once the spring period gets revved up and the pads come back on.

As a junior, Young had a very productive year where he ran for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns on the way to being named unanimously voted as a first team all-district selection.

One thing is for sure, Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice is not just stargazing despite setting his sights high so far in 2024. He is looking for football players that fit the mold of what he wants in his position group and he is not neglecting guys in his own backyard during that search.