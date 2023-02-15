Longhorns Daily News: Who will be Texas’ three permanent SEC rivals in 2024, beyond?

Questions continue to swirl ahead of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners joining the SEC in 2024. In particular, as the conference switches to a new scheduling model, from its two-division model the SEC’s maintained since 1992 to, well, no one’s quite sure just yet.

Chances are, however, is that the SEC, like other conferences, will go to a permanent rival scheduling format. Likely, too, is the fact that each program will have three permanent rivals.

But who for the Longhorns?

247Sports suspects it’ll be the Texas A&M Aggies, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Sooners.

From 247Sports: “Remember the Southwest Conference? Get ready for more of that from the SEC when Texas enters. Longhorns fans have been waiting years to play Texas A&M annually and bringing Red River to the SEC will be a ratings boom. Toss in Arkansas and that’s a near guarantee for the Longhorns’ three permanent rivals in the new era. Ironically, Texas will have played Alabama in consecutive years prior to joining the SEC ranks, so the Longhorns will be seasoned against one of the league’s best.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: SEC is making room for the Longhorns, Sooners in 2024

Austin American-Statesman: We know Texas volleyball can win on the court, but what about on sand?

Dallas Morning News: No longer a question of if Texas A&M will face Texas in SEC play, but how often?

Dallas Morning News: Texas WR/TE outlook for 2023: Big impact additions for the wide receiver room

247Sports: Morning Brew: Ja’Tavion Sanders emerging as a key vocal leader on offense for Texas

Inside Texas: There are three potential outcomes for Steve Sarkisian at Texas, two of them are good

Inside Texas: On Texas Football - State of the Program: New running back offers, Savion Red and more

Inside Texas: Texas needs to hit on these evaluations for a fast start in the SE

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas offers 2024 RB Kedren Young

Previewing Texas baseball’s outfield

Texas ranks No. 9 in preseason SP+ rankings

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Rising cornerback Selman Bridges talks schools standing out

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: Recruiting DL’s in the SEC

Inside Texas: Arch Manning’s choice proves prescient in light of Bama, UGA coordinator changes

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: One thing we love about every preseason top 25 CFB program: 25-11

Frogs O’ War: 2023 College Baseball Showdown Preview: TCU vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State at Oklahoma: How much longer can this skid last?

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas takes Oklahoma State out to pasture

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why isn’t Eric Bieniemy a head coach yet?

SB Nation: Seeing Mama Kelce meet both her sons after the Super Bowl is so emotional

SB Nation: Aaron Rodgers is in the dark liking Kyrie Irving tweets

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Slow news day!