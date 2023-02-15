Reacts Survey: Are the Longhorns worthy of a #1 seed?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

With March Madness rapidly approaching, Rodney Terry and the #6 Texas Longhorns are in the mix for a high seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Texas earned a 3-seed under Shaka Smart in the 2021 season but hasn’t earned a 1 or 2-seed since the 2008 season. That may change this season, with Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projecting the Longhorns as a 2-seed currently.

But why stop at a 2-seed? A strong end to the season and perhaps a Big 12 regular season championship could be enough for a 1-seed.

Should Texas be a 1-seed? Or lower? Let us know your thoughts and check back later in the week for the results.