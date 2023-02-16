Longhorns Daily News: Texas AD Chris Del Conte: It’s ‘sad and ludicrous’ that Longhorns, Aggies rivalry ever discontinued

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte joined Paul Finebaum earlier this week.

Predictably, they discussed the SEC, and Texas’ upcoming move to the conference.

“Think about Auburn not playing for Alabama for 40 years or something for a huge stretch,” Del Conte told Finebaum, according to 247Sports. “I could never imagine that. I think what makes college (sports) so great is those rivalries — those deep-rooted, family rivalries that last a lifetime. You cherish them. Your mom and dad took you to the game. Their parents — your grandparents — took them. When you can see the rivalries between schools and what it means, those (rivalries) are so important. To not play Texas A&M for all these years, it’s just sad and ludicrous. I feel bad for our fans and I feel bad for the state of Texas.”

