Podcast: Previewing the baseball season

The 2023 Texas Longhorns’ baseball season is right around the corner and we dove in on the new-look lineup, with significant turnover for both the lineup and the coaching staff setting Texas up for a rebuilding year after yet another trip to Omaha. Head coach David Pierce is potentially looking at his toughest coaching job since his first year at Texas if he hopes to get the Longhorns back to the College World Series for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in his tenure at Texas.

On the hardwood, both the men’s and the women’s teams went 1-1 for the week and lost a bit of control in the Big 12 title race. While they still both sit atop their respective standings, they now are staring at a series of must-win games if they want to finish the season atop the conference standings and secure the top seed in the conference tournaments.

