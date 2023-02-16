 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Texas HC Chris Beard releases first statement since arrest

The statement comes a day after the Travis County district attorney filed a motion to dismiss the felony domestic violence charge against Beard.

By Wescott Eberts
News: Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard walks out of jail Austin American-Statesman-USA TO

Since former Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested in December and charged with felony domestic violence, Beard has stayed silent as the legal process played out. But following Wednesday’s news that Travis County district attorney Jose Garza filed a motion to dismiss the charge, Beard released his first public statement on Thursday.

“I am pleased with the announcement that the charges against me have been dismissed. While I always had faith and confidence in the truth and this outcome, it has been extremely challenging to wait patiently and not publicly respond,” the statement reads.

“I’m sorry and deeply remorseful to my family, friends, all my players and staff both most recent and past, and everyone at my alma mater The University of Texas, including the fans and supporters who were affected by this situation.

“I would also like to thank all those who have reached out to express encouragement and love during this difficult time.”

Garza’s office determined that after reviewing evidence, including a December statement made by Beard’s fiance Randi Trew, and her wishes to have the charge dismissed, that Garza believed the office could not prove Beard’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” Garza said. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

