Texas releases dates for spring practice, summer camps

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice was one of several staff members to reveal the dates of spring practices and three summer camps.

all players and coaches. Come on down to the 40 and see what we all about . ✅ pic.twitter.com/oOdEbrSFom — Coach Choice (@coachchoice) February 16, 2023

The first spring practice of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season is on March 6, the first of three practices that week before the Longhorns adjourn for spring break. After those 12 days off, the players return to the practice fields for three practices in each of the three leading up to the week of the annual Orange-White game on April 15, the central event of the “Made for Austin Weekend.”

The spring game features Bevo Blvd presented by H-E-B, Smokey’s Midway, and Hook ‘Em Hangout opening at 9 a.m. Central ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff. The school plans on announcing more fan activities, including a special edition of Longhorn City Limits, in the coming weeks.

As always, all events surrounding the Orange-White game are free admission. The 2023 season opener against Rice is set for Sept. 2.

In addition to spring practice, Texas will hold three summer camps — the Elite Camp on June 3, the Specialist Camp on June 10, and the 40 Acre Takeover the following day.