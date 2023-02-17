Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson earns Top 50 NFL rookies honor

As expected, Texas Longhorns’ alum Bijan Robinson is earning top future NFL rookie honors.

In fact, 247Sports considers Robinson to be a top four candidate this spring.

From 247Sports: “Arguably the top prospect at running back since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley inside the top 5, Robinson doesn’t have any weaknesses. He won the Doak Walker award last season as the Big 12’s most feared offensive threat and will be a three-down back at the next level. We’re not surprised to see him ranked so high on a best-player overall big board given the prowess shown the last three seasons at Texas.”

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow at 2pm Central.

Leading the way @RodneyTerry is on the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year late season watchlist pic.twitter.com/Y7aJ6YxNMr — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 17, 2023