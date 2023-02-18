Reacts Results: Texas on track to earn their highest NCAA tournament seed since 2008

With less than a month until Selection Sunday, everyone is wondering what seed the Texas Longhorns will earn in the NCAA Tournament.

Well, voters from this week's SB Nation Reacts Survey believe Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will earn a 2-seed for the first time since 2008.

If Texas can finish the season strong and earn a 2-seed, it would be the third time in the program’s history and truly an impressive feat considering the situation surrounding the team this year.

For those with their eyes on a 1-seed, winning the conference championship over Kansas would likely be needed.

The Longhorns tip-off against Oklahoma at 1 pm today from the Moody Center before closing with Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, and Kansas. Not exactly an easy stretch to close down the season but such is life in the Big 12.

Check back next Monday for the latest SB Nation Reacts Survey!