Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reject Big 12’s opening early 2024 departure offer

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners rejected the Big 12’s opening offer as part of their negotiations for the two programs to exit the conference early, in route for the SEC in 2024, according to CBS Sports. It remains unclear what the Big 12’s offer initially entailed.
Bring your popcorn for this week’s Big 12 meetings: Gonzaga's candidacy, Pac-12's future, Texas and Oklahoma exit plans on deck with Big 12 brass set to meet - https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/sSU2nTO5sT— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 1, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Decision from 4-star S Warren Roberson will highlight quiet National Signing Day for Texas
Texas TE target Duce Robinson’s decision timetable is ‘fluid’ with eye on 2023 MLB Draft
Former Texas RB Roschon Johnson to miss Senior Bowl with broken hand
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball took home another win last night. This time, over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
put on a show pic.twitter.com/uCdb7cNfXg— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 2, 2023
