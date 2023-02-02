Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reject Big 12’s opening early 2024 departure offer

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners rejected the Big 12’s opening offer as part of their negotiations for the two programs to exit the conference early, in route for the SEC in 2024, according to CBS Sports. It remains unclear what the Big 12’s offer initially entailed.

Bring your popcorn for this week’s Big 12 meetings: Gonzaga's candidacy, Pac-12's future, Texas and Oklahoma exit plans on deck with Big 12 brass set to meet - https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/sSU2nTO5sT — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 1, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball took home another win last night. This time, over the West Virginia Mountaineers.