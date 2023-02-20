Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ offseason QB debate between Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning begins

There’s one storyline that stands out this offseason for the Texas Longhorns.
Will returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers develop in a way that maintains his role? Or will newly arrived, fellow top recruit Arch Manning take Ewers’ job early on?
The questions about who will be under center for Texas only expand from there.
Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning next year pic.twitter.com/PiLXU7Er9q— LeScoringLeader (@devon_crowley) October 8, 2022
- RIP, Red.
Red McCombs - a legendary San Antonio businessman and prominent Texas Longhorns booster - has died.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 20, 2023
DKR Memorial Stadium’s end zone facility, as well as the business school and softball field at Texas, are both named after him. https://t.co/yJ8vQOgHqT pic.twitter.com/DyAYhmE3V1
- Texas women’s basketball took home another win over the weekend. This time, over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
HORNS HOUSE #HookEm pic.twitter.com/RWywd6ozyH— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 19, 2023
