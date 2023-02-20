Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ offseason QB debate between Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning begins

There’s one storyline that stands out this offseason for the Texas Longhorns.

Will returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers develop in a way that maintains his role? Or will newly arrived, fellow top recruit Arch Manning take Ewers’ job early on?

The questions about who will be under center for Texas only expand from there.

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning next year pic.twitter.com/PiLXU7Er9q — LeScoringLeader (@devon_crowley) October 8, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ bottom line: UT sports generated surplus again for 2021-2022 year

Austin American-Statesman: From Justin Tucker to Poona Ford, ranking every Longhorns’ NFL season

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Horns don’t buckle in high-stakes affair with Oklahoma

Dallas Morning News: Texas OL outlook for 2023: Key underclassmen and newcomers set for big year

Dallas Morning News: Texas DL outlook for 2023: Will the defensive line continue to improve?

247Sports: The Brew: Nugget on Xavier Worthy; Texas men’s and women’s hoops both in first; and UT baseball opens 0-3

247Sports: Seven Texas Longhorns football assistant coaches set to receive contract extensions

Inside Texas: Best case, worst case spring football scenarios for new Texas arrivals

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Previewing the Texas QB room before spring ball, Ewers, Manning

Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: Texas is a top five team according to the NCAA Selection Committee, baseball stumbles out of the gate

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reacts Results: Texas on track to earn their highest NCAA tournament seed since 2008

No. 6 Texas holds on for 85-83 win over Oklahoma in OT

No. 6 Texas vs. Oklahoma gamethread

Rally falls short as No. 8 Arkansas drops Texas 3-2

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: A closer look at Tashard Choice and the 2024 running back board

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: A look behind the curtain as Jake Langi gets underway at Inside Texas

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: More 2024 and 2025 names for March junior day, latest on several Southeast recruitments

Inside Texas: Ten 2024 prospects Texas needs to visit

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns’ Sunday recruiting intel

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: College basketball poll: Texas, Baylor remain in AP top 10; Texas A&M returns to ranking

Dallas Morning News: With Big 12 title up in the air, full-strength TCU could be the one to tip the scales

Our Daily Bears: Immaculate first half wasted in 87-71 loss to Kansas

Viva the Matadors: A Saturday like no other

Frogs O’ War: TCU 100, Oklahoma State 75: Mikey’s back, tell a friend

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: How much does Kansas State have left?

Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks maul Bears

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The XFL may be back, but the DC Defenders’ beer snake is not

SB Nation: Xander Schauffele keeps making incredible golf shots

SB Nation: Minor League Baseball player Anderson Comas comes out as gay with support from White Sox

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RIP, Red.

Red McCombs - a legendary San Antonio businessman and prominent Texas Longhorns booster - has died.



DKR Memorial Stadium’s end zone facility, as well as the business school and softball field at Texas, are both named after him. https://t.co/yJ8vQOgHqT pic.twitter.com/DyAYhmE3V1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 20, 2023