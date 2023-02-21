Podcast: Baseball’s Disastrous Start

After seeing double-digit departures through the MLB Draft and the transfer portal, the Texas Longhorns baseball team is clearly looking at a rebuilding year after making yet another trip to Omaha a year ago under head coach David Pierce.

After two close losses on Friday and Saturday, errors and defensive struggles led to a blowout at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores to close out the season and send the Longhorns back to Austin 0-3 to start the year. Were there any bright spots and what does Texas need to fix as they prepare for their home opener?

After getting the job done a week ago, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are still battling atop the conference standings with the season rapidly approaching its close and pivotal conference matchups on the horizon.

