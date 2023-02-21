Longhorns Daily News: Alternate uniforms aren’t coming under Del Conte’s reign, Texas AD says

Blue-blood programs across the country have experimented with alternate uniforms in recent years. But the Texas Longhorns won’t be among them, says Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.

“Why would we want to do that?” Del Conte said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “We’re the most traditional program in the country. We have a great logo. We have great colors. It’s unique. We don’t need to candy this stuff up. I look at the University of Texas from afar, and it’s us, USC, Alabama, Penn State. They don’t change. There’s something to be proud about that.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Fresh approach helping Texas men’s basketball team down the stretch

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Weary Horns smash West Virginia, welcome bye week, OU showdown

Austin American-Statesman: Texas ready to offer contract extensions to assistant football coaches

Inside Texas: Film Room: A closer look at the ‘horns’ offensive set Texas used to finish off OU

Inside Texas: Three interesting notes from Texas strength and conditioning

Inside Texas: Texas and the RPO game in 2023

Inside Texas: A new indoor practice facility is in UT’s future, per Texas AD Chris Del Conte

Inside Texas: Chris Del Conte: Texas/Oklahoma to remain at Cotton Bowl, looking to move kickoff time

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

The good, bad, and ugly for Texas at the College Baseball Showdown

Podcast: Baseball’s disastrous start

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 2024 safety David Kabongo feeling the love from Texas

247Sports: Schools standing out to edge Noah Carter

247Sports: Edge Darien Mayo sets quartet of spring visits

Inside Texas: Texas offers freak athlete Carter Nelson

Inside Texas: Joseph Jonah-Ajonye knows he’s a priority for Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Late Night Thoughts: Realignment twitter is killing the fun

Frogs O’ War: TCU 58, Kansas 63: An opportunity wasted

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia keeps tournament hopes alive with win over Oklahoma State

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas boils Frogs

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL’s franchise, transition, and non-exclusive tags, explained

SB Nation: Every NBA team ranked by their championship chances this season

SB Nation: This is one of the worst ‘Wheel of Fortune’ answers of all time

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones tonight at 8pm Central.