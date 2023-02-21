Longhorns Daily News: Alternate uniforms aren’t coming under Del Conte’s reign, Texas AD says

Blue-blood programs across the country have experimented with alternate uniforms in recent years. But the Texas Longhorns won’t be among them, says Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.
“Why would we want to do that?” Del Conte said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “We’re the most traditional program in the country. We have a great logo. We have great colors. It’s unique. We don’t need to candy this stuff up. I look at the University of Texas from afar, and it’s us, USC, Alabama, Penn State. They don’t change. There’s something to be proud about that.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
The good, bad, and ugly for Texas at the College Baseball Showdown
Podcast: Baseball’s disastrous start
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones tonight at 8pm Central.
y'all ready to get loud? It's GAMEDAY! pic.twitter.com/AQlPTMnqrA— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 21, 2023
