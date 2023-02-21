Texas hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looking for first win

After an 0-3 start in Arlington in the College Baseball Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the first time in 2023 for the home opener against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday.

For head coach David Pierce’s team, there’s plenty to fix after a weekend that featured two one-run losses before suffering a Sunday blowout — the team only .141 with 36 strikeouts while committing eight errors leading to nine unearned runs. The pitching was mostly solid, at least, including from the bullpen coming off last year’s struggles.

Pierce will want to see more steady play from his middle infield and some success from his experienced leaders like shortstop Mitchell Daly and right fielder Dylan Campbell while trying to generate some confidence for first baseman Jared Thomas and third baseman Jalin Flores, the freshman starters who combined for one hit over the weekend.

Right-hander Lebarron Johnson is the midweek starter for the Longhorns after allowing two runs on three hits in one inning of work in the loss against the Razorbacks, receiving the loss in that game.

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi is 2-1 after a home series win over UT-Arlington during which the Islanders hit .302 with a .531 slugging percentage. The three leader hitters from last year’s team — Tre Jones, Brendan Ryan, and Max Puls — are all back for the Islanders. Jones hit a team-high 11 home runs in 2022. Friday starter Zach Garcia could once again receive the start for TAMUCC after allowing four runs (two earned) in two innings to open the season. The left-hander from New Braunfels had the team’s lowest ERA last year as a freshman (3.86) and won a team-high six games.

First pitch is at 5 p.m. Central on the Longhorn Network as the Longhorns look for a fifth straight win over the Islanders and a 25th win overall.