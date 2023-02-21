Reacts Survey: Did the NCAA selection committee get the top 16 right?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

The NCAA selection committee revealed their first top 16 ranking of the 2022-23 season and the Texas Longhorns were ranked as the highest 2-seed.

Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas were listed as the top four teams in the first edition with Texas at No. 5.

Along with the Longhorns were Arizona, Baylor, and UCLA for the 2-seed. Five of the 16 teams come from the Big 12, the most of any individual conference.

With a just few weeks left until March Madness, did the NCAA selection committee get it right?

Rodney Terry and the Horns host Iowa No. 23 Iowa State tonight before closing out the season with No. 9 Baylor, No. 24 TCU, and No. 3 Kansas. Woof.

