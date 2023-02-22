Longhorns Daily News: With Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, will conference move to 9-game football schedule?

One of the biggest questions ahead of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ move to the SEC is whether the conference will stick with an 8-game football schedule, or move to 9.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte piped up on the issue earlier this week.

“I’ll probably know more by the summer exactly what it’s gonna look like and as soon as I know, you’ll know,” Del Conte said, according to Inside Texas.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas smothers Iowa State, joins Kansas in a Big 12 dead heat

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Save Muny or lose a rich piece of Austin’s history

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Iowa State: Tyrese Hunter shows out against former team

247Sports: Previewing the Texas mid-year enrollees on defense ahead of spring football

247Sports: ‘It’s hard not to go for it:’ Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice is shot-faking his way into the national spotlight

Inside Texas: What’s the future of Disch-Falk Field?

Inside Texas: Odds, point spreads released for 8 marquee 2023 college football games

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian keen on building depth at Texas

Inside Texas: Chris Del Conte on NIL: ‘We’ll be firmly invested into this opportunity’

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reacts Survey: Did the NCAA selection committee get the top 16 right?

No. 8 Texas bludgeons No. 23 Iowa State in 72-54 win

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 23 Iowa State gamethread

Texas smashes Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 12-2

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas standing strong with four-star receiver Parker Livingstone

247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday recruiting notes and scheme thoughts heading into 2023

247Sports: Four-star defender Kolaj Cobbins talks Texas interest

247Sports: On the Rise: Sachse WR Kaliq Lockett is a name to know in 2025

Inside Texas: Texas making moves with 2025 elite Devin Sanchez

Inside Texas: Longhorn March Junior Day visitor list adds On3 4-stars

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Would Air Force be a good fit for Big 12 expansion?

Inside Texas: Program Temperature Check: The Sooners go boom

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech makes it four in a row in Norman

Frogs O’ War: Birmingham Stallions select TCU WR Derius Davis in 2023 USFL College Draft

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Notes on SEC scheduling, future of realignment and more

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State doesn’t win, 72-54

Bring On The Cats: No. 14 K-State beats No. 9 Baylor 75-65, completes season sweep of Bears

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Josh Green is the big X-Factor in the Mavericks’ playoff dreams

SB Nation: The new NBA All-Star format sucks and everyone hates it

SB Nation: 5 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson, ranked

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

A ton of familiar Big 12 names were selected in yesterday’s USFL College Draft.