Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers noted among QBs facing most offseason pressure

We all remember how Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers’ 2022 season went. Not as well as expected, one could say, with much to be desired going into 2023.

247Sports recently noted Ewers among the collegiate sport’s quarterbacks facing the most offseason pressure.

From 247Sports: “By all accounts, the 2023 Longhorns belong to Ewers, the returning starter at Texas who is scheduled to help five-star freshman Arch Manning acclimate himself to the college game. However, what happens if Ewers is inconsistent during the spring and Manning shines as an early enrollee? That’s only going to increase the intrigue a bit surrounding Steve Sarkisian’s uber-talented quarterback room. This will be Ewers’ second full spring in Austin and he’s no longer saddled with learning the offense. That part is mastered at this point given his comfort level last season when he wasn’t playing hurt.”

