TCU hires former Texas LB Luke Brockermeyer as GA

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Luke Brockermeyer is heading home — the Fort Worth All Saints product is joining the TCU Horned Frogs as a defensive graduate assistant, according to On3.

The move will reunite Brockermeyer with his younger brother Tommy, an offensive tackle who started his career at Alabama as the No. 6 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class before announcing his transfer to TCU before Christmas. Tommy’s twin brother, James, remains with the Crimson Tide.

The elder Brockermeyer was originally committed to Rice in the 2018 recruiting class before walking on at Texas as a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 112 outside linebacker nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After redshirting, Brockermeyer was placed on scholarship in Sept. 2019, appearing in two games that season. In 2020, Brockermeyer played in five games, mostly on special teams, making two tackles. When the new coaching staff arrived the following year, Brockermeyer emerged as a surprise starter next to DeMarvion Overshown, playing in 11 games with 10 starts, registering 72 tackles (36 solo), five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup.

Unfortunately for Brockermeyer, he suffered a knee injury in practice late in the season that ultimately ended his time as a starter — the 6’3, 224-pounder played in 10 games in 2022, but his contributions were once again mostly on special teams.

Brockermeyer is the son of Blake Brockermeyer, who was an All-American offensive tackle at Texas.