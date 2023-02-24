Longhorns Daily News: Texas reportedly one of college football’s biggest spenders in recruiting this year

You have to spend money to make money. That’s the golden rule the Texas Longhorns are following on the recruiting trail as the program prepares for its transition from the Big 12 to SEC. According to 247Sports, Texas was actually a top four spender in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

From 247Sports: “Texas will have no issues with its transition into the SEC in 2024 as a top recruiter evidenced by the classes Steve Sarkisian put together in his early tenure with the Longhorns. Texas spent nearly $2.5 million on this 2023 haul, a group that ranks No. 3 nationally behind Alabama and Georgia. The Longhorns signed four five-stars, including No. 1 overall player Arch Manning. They invested a lot into visiting the gems of this cycle along with a plethora of four-star signees. Many of those guys will be immediate impact players in Austin.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Nice ring to it: Texas athletics on pace to win third Directors’ Cup

Austin American-Statesman: Freshman Leighann Goode, Texas softball on hot streaks

Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team found first win; now how about its old swagger?

Dallas Morning News: Texas DB outlook for 2023: Experienced returners lead the charge

Inside Texas: Betting odds released for three Texas football matchups

Inside Texas: Chris Del Conte on visitor seating, the future of the Longhorn Network, and more related to Texas’ conference move

Inside Texas: Which new Texas Longhorns have made the most of offseason workouts?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas baseball stats review and preview

TCU hires former Texas LB Luke Brockermeyer as GA

Chris Del Conte discusses facility improvements at Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Nation’s No. 1 RB Jerrick Gibson locking in his official visit dates

247Sports: Five 2024 out of state prospects who could earn a Texas offer

247Sports: Priority DL target TJ Lindsey planning to see Texas this spring

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Texas hosting top targets, latest from DB and DL recruiting, growing visitor list

Inside Texas: The latest on three out of state 2024 targets

Inside Texas: On3 Consensus four-star Jeffery Rush Jr on Texas, decision timeline

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: Big 12 titles in sight for both Texas teams, but ...

Dallas Morning News: From last in Big 12 to last in? Texas Tech’s hope for NCAA Tournament berth still remain

Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 loss at Baylor was one of many necessary growing pains, according to Timmy Allen

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Russell Wilson wanted Pete Carroll fired before being traded to Denver, according to reports

SB Nation: XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks used an old Patriots play to beat the Seattle Sea Dragons

SB Nation: NBA Scores: The 76ers and Grizzlies reminded us how amazing NBA can be

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Baylor Bears tomorrow at 1pm Central.

Meanwhile, Texas women’s basketball faces off against the Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow at 1pm Central.

1️⃣3️⃣ in final NCAA reveal. pic.twitter.com/col6XTvA0t — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 24, 2023

Texas baseball takes on the Indiana Hoosiers in a triple header this weekend.