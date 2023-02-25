Reacts Results: Texas right at home with 2-seed projection

The NCAA selection committee unveiled their first top-16 of the season and most of the SB Nation Reacts Survey voters agree with it.

Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns were ranked as the highest 2-seed along with Arizona, Baylor, and UCLA. Over half of the voters agreed with where the Longhorns stand after the first official ranking.

A path to a 1-seed exists for the Longhorns, albeit very unlikey, but would take at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship and perhaps a conference tournament title.

Among the top seeds were Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas - with the latter traveling to Austin for the final game of the season. Texas and the Jayhawks remain tied atop the Big 12 standings with two games remaining each.

After losing to #9 Baylor at the Ferrell Center today, the Horns close out their year against No. 24 TCU and No. 3 Kansas.

