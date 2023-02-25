4-star DB Jaden Allen de-commits from Texas

The Longhorns suffered another de-commitment in the 2024 recruiting class earlier this evening. Aledo (TX) four star cornerback Jaden Allen announced that he is de-committing from Texas and will be re-opening his recruitment process.

Allen had been committed to the Longhorns since late December of 2021 and is the younger brother of current Longhorn safety B.J. Allen Jr.

Allen was recently in Austin for Texas Junior Day in January, but he followed up that trip with a visit to Tuscaloosa to see Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Allen was subsequently offered by Alabama and then would also earn an offer from Houston.

After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama

RollTide!!!!! @CoachBuc_Tim pic.twitter.com/Ewwbuex8Rp — Jaden Allen (@MrChip06) January 16, 2023

After a great conversation with @ReeseFlemingJr I am honored to receive a offer from the University of Houston!!!!@CoachBuc_Tim pic.twitter.com/T4HAk0od4P — Jaden Allen (@MrChip06) January 19, 2023

The Longhorns have now lost two four star prospects for the 2024 class with the other being four star athlete Aeryn Hampton, who de-committed back in November. The Longhorn’s 2024 class currently consists of three star quarterback Trey Owens and four star athlete Hunter Moddon after the loss of Allen, but there is no reason to fret about numbers this early in the cycle.

I expect it to be a busy spring in Austin and given what we know about Steve Sarkisian’s staff to date, I feel pretty confident they will get their share of highly rated prospects into the boat moving forward.