Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is being labeled the ‘next Saquon Barkley’

Few NFL Draft prospects get the kind of hype Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson has already received heading into combine season. ESPN analyst Todd McShay gave Robinson some of the highest -praise possible in recent days, comparing him to an existing NFL great.

“My favorite pick in this entire mock draft? Bijan Robinson, running back, to Mel Kiper’s Baltimore Ravens,” McShay said, according to Inside Texas. “… Bijan Robinson, to me, is the next Saquon Barkley. He can do everything you want in terms of forced missed tackles, catch the ball out of the backfield, pass protection.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas softball had an up and down weekend in the Lone Star Invitational.