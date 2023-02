A look at the state of the program with spring practice starting March 6.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is heading into his third spring on the Forty Acres with the Texas Longhorns coming off an 8-5 season with a loss in the Alamo Bowl to the Washington Huskies.

In what is projected to be a down year for the Big 12, the expectations are high for the Longhorns to take another significant step forward.

With plenty of returning talent and a host of early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class, a strong spring practice will position Texas for a successful 2023 season.