Reacts Results: Longhorn fans open to a Rick Barnes return

This will be fun.

Our SB Nation Reacts Survey this week asked the question “would you want Rick Barnes hired as the head coach at Texas again if both parties were interested?”

Now, this entire question is purely just for fun, with no reports of either Texas or Rick Barnes having any interest in a reunion after the season in case Chris Del Conte reopens the coaching search.

It still delivered some hall-of-fame comments from Burnt Orange Nation readers, most of which I cannot repeat but one said “worst poll ever.”

Well, in the “worst poll ever”, more than half of the voters said they would want Rick Barnes rehired if the opportunity presented itself.

Current interim head coach Rodney Terry is in the midst of a grueling four-game stretch against four top-25 teams, with road games at #7 Kansas State and #8 Kansas remaining.

Texas currently sits atop the Big 12 standings but if Terry can squeak out at least one win, maybe two against the Kansas schools, it would likely give the Horns some breathing room in their chase for the first conference regular season championship since 2008.

Check back for next week’s reacts survey where we ask if Texas fans would want Mack Brown to return!