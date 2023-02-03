Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma’s talks to leave Big 12 for SEC in 2024 are reportedly falling apart

Suddenly, it’s looking more and more likely that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be sticking around the Big 12 through at least 2025, as talks begin to collapse.
ESPN gets into the weeds of the scenario.
The ESPN story on talks stalling in the complex negotiation to get Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC one year early. "There's no formal timeline or brink from which you can't come back. But this is where things are right now -- a deal is unlikely." https://t.co/VPXauPkY4S— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former Texas RB Roschon Johnson to miss Senior Bowl with broken hand
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 4pm Central.
let’s run it back pic.twitter.com/Gy89pjZia5— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 2, 2023
- Texas men’s basketball faces the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow at 3pm Central.
Longhorn fans‼️— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 2, 2023
Get out of the house and join @RodneyTerry with special guest Marcus Carr tonight at 7 PM at @Pluckers in West Campus for Longhorn Weekly pic.twitter.com/2lmoECgJAT
