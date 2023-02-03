Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma’s talks to leave Big 12 for SEC in 2024 are reportedly falling apart

Suddenly, it’s looking more and more likely that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be sticking around the Big 12 through at least 2025, as talks begin to collapse.

ESPN gets into the weeds of the scenario.

The ESPN story on talks stalling in the complex negotiation to get Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC one year early. "There's no formal timeline or brink from which you can't come back. But this is where things are right now -- a deal is unlikely." https://t.co/VPXauPkY4S — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Former Texas RB Roschon Johnson to miss Senior Bowl with broken hand

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 4pm Central.

let’s run it back pic.twitter.com/Gy89pjZia5 — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 2, 2023

Texas men’s basketball faces the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow at 3pm Central.