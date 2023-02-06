Longhorns Daily News: Texas football ranked among top in early 2023 Big 12 predictions

It’s predictions season against, as Texas Longhorns football heads into the spring offseason.

First up, Athlon Sports, who predicts that Texas will land atop the Big 12 in 2023.

From Athlon Sports: “Similar to the 2022 season, the Big 12 appears to be wide open going into the ‘23 campaign. Texas gets the nod as Athlon’s way-too-early favorite in the Big 12, but a case could be made for a couple of teams here. The Longhorns improved their win total by three from ‘21 to ‘22 in coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year, and an elite recruiting haul adds to the talent and depth on the roster. The bulk of the two-deep is set to return, but the offense will certainly miss running back Bijan Robinson. Can quarterback Quinn Ewers take a step forward? If not, five-star freshman Arch Manning is ready to push for the starting nod. And the winner of the quarterback competition will have a standout group of receivers - Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor and AD Mitchell - to target next fall. The defense surrendered 31.1 points a game in ‘21 but cut that total to 21.6 in ‘22. With end Barryn Sorrell and linebacker Jaylan Ford returning, this unit is once again among the best in the Big 12. The addition of transfers Jalen Catalon (Arkansas) and Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest) will help to solidify the secondary.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men seek to stay alone atop the Big 12 against host Kansas

Austin American-Statesman: Michael Cantu grinds through minors motivated by his father, daughter

Austin American-Statesman: Jones: At first glance, 10 wins look reachable for Texas in 2023

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Way too early predictions for Texas, new-look Big 12 schedule

Dallas Morning News: National reaction to Texas’ win over Kansas State: High praise for Rodney Terry

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Kansas State: Longhorns come back from 14 point deficit

Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: Texas on a tear against the spread, looking back at a trip to Allen Fieldhouse

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Weekend Q&A: February 4-5

Inside Texas: Longhorns show grit on the road, and other Texas notes

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 10 Texas trending upward as March Madness nears

Quick thoughts from No. 10 Texas’ 69-66 comeback win over No. 7 Kansas State

Sunday Night Roundtable: (Late) National Signing Day

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian’s 10 biggest recruiting wins

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Hallelujah homecoming against the Red Raiders

Our Daily Bears: The definitive guide to the new Big 12

Frogs O’ War: TCU 73, Oklahoma State 79: Comeback thwarted

Frogs O’ War: Horned Frogs impress during Senior Bowl practice week

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State remains perfect at Hilton, Cyclones beat the Jayhawks 68-53

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State blows 14-point lead in 69-66 loss to Texas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, draft picks

SB Nation: The NFL Draft’s biggest risers from the 2023 Senior Bowl

SB Nation: Ford’s return to F1, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 8pm Central.

Texas women’s basketball actually beat Kansas over the weekend, too.